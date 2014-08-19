FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2014 / 3:22 AM / 3 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Matt Hague was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Pirates on Monday. Toronto optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo. Pittsburgh designated him for assignment Thursday when it added RHP John Axford in a waiver claim from the Indians. Hague, 28, appeared in three games for the Pirates earlier this season, going 0-for-2. He also played in 30 games with Pittsburgh in 2012, batting .229 with a .270 on-base percentage, a .257 slugging percentage, no homers and seven RBIs. He spent most of this season with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he hit .267/.365/.448 with 14 homers and 66 RBIs in 93 games. It was Hague’s fourth season with Indianapolis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
