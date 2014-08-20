1B Matt Hague was claimed off waivers Monday from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hague spent most of the season with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he batted .267 with 14 home runs and 67 RBIs in 93 games and earned a spot on the International League All-Star Team. Hague will report to Triple-A Buffalo.

RF Jose Bautista drew a leadoff walk in the first inning Tuesday and has now reached base in 26 consecutive games. During that streak, Bautista is batting .299 (29-for-97) with six doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBIs.

1B Edwin Encarnacion started at first base for the first time since coming off the disabled list last Friday. He played his first three games at designated hitter as the team tried to manage stress on his right quad. He missed six weeks because of the injury.

LHP J.A. Happ made his shortest start of the season, lasting just 3 1/3 innings while giving up four runs on six hits and two walks in the Blue Jays’ 6-1 loss to Milwaukee. Happ has lost his last three decisions, giving up 10 earned runs in 17 1/3 innings.