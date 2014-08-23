RHP Marcus Stroman has not won since July 29. Despite a sparkling nine-inning no-decision outing on Aug. 9 when the Blue Jays won 3-2 in 10 innings, he is 0-3 with a 4.81 ERA in his past four starts. He allowed six runs (five earned) and 10 hits in taking the loss as the Blue Jays dropped an 8-0 verdict to the Rays on Friday. It was his first start in a week when he lasted two-thirds of an inning on Aug. 15 in an 11-5 loss to the White Sox in Chicago. “We have seen when (Stroman) has been struggling a little bit the ball is up in the zone a little bit more than normal,” manager John Gibbons said after Friday’s loss. “That’s basically it. I thought he battled, he got some key strikeouts at the right time.”

LHP Daniel Norris, who is 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA since his promotion to Triple-A Buffalo, is scheduled to make his next start for the Bisons on Tuesday. There was speculation that Norris might be moved to the bullpen to limit his innings and then pitch in relief for Toronto in September. That decision has not been made although manager John Gibbons said it remains a possibility. Norris struck out nine in five innings in his win on Thursday and has 32 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings for Buffalo.

RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-3 in Friday’s 8-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays to snap his streak of 27 straight games when he reached base safely. It was only the 10th game in his 121 starts this season that he has not reached base.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 26th start of the season on Saturday against the Rays in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Since going 10-1 with a 2.10 earned-run average with a win on June 1, Buehrle is 1-7 with a 4.79 ERA in 13 starts. But the team is 6-7 in those starts. He is 2-0 with a 2.21 ERA in three starts this season against the Rays. In his career, he is 10-5 with a 4.18 ERA in 25 outings, including 20 starts, against them.

SS Jose Reyes singled in the first inning and went 1-for-4 in Friday’s 8-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He has hit safely in 11 of his past 12 games. He has hits in 14 of his past 15 games against the Rays.

INF Steve Tolleson snapped an 0-for-14 funk with a single in the third inning of an 8-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. It was the second hit of the game against Rays LHP Drew Smyly, who retired the next 19 batters to finish with his first career complete game.