RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 26th start of the season in the finale of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Rogers Centre.

1B Dan Johnson (left hamstring strain) was batting .125 (2-for-16) with one home run and three RBIs for the first five games of his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Buffalo.

C Dioner Navarro hit a two-run home run in seventh inning on Saturday to give the Blue Jays a 4-3 lead in a game they won in 10 innings, 5-4.

RHP Sergio Santos is being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. A corresponding move will be announced before Sunday’s game.

RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) was scheduled to throw his first live bullpen session since he was injured on Saturday at Dunedin, Fla.