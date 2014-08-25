RF Jose Bautista was the first Blue Jays player to be ejected in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Bautista was tossed by plate umpire Bill Welke for arguing a called third strike. “I feel like what I know I said was nowhere near warranting of getting an ejection,” Bautista said. OF Nolan Reimold took over in right field and was charged with an error on a fly ball in the 10th inning that led to the winning run.

SS Jose Reyes had his eight-game hit streak against the Tampa Bay Rays snapped when he went 0-for-5 in a 2-1 loss in 10 innings on Sunday. It was the second time in his past 17 games against the Rays in which he has failed to get a hit. Overall, he has failed to record a hit in only two of his past 14 games.

RHP Sergio Santos, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo, took the loss when he allowed an unearned run in the 10th inning as the Rays defeated the Blue Jays 2-1. Santos (0-3) allowed what turned out to be the game-winning hit to Rays 3B Evan Longoria. It scored OF/INF Ben Zobrist, who led off the inning with a walk and took third when OF Nolan Reimold committed an error on a routine fly to right. “First time back, he’s energized out there,” manager John Gibbons said. “I think he settled in and got a couple of big outs there late to hold it to one and at least give us a chance.” RHP Kyle Drabek was returned to Buffalo on option to make room for Santos, who was designated for assignment on July 21 and cleared waivers.

RHP Kyle Drabek was returned on option to Triple-A Buffalo before Sunday’s game to make room for RHP Sergio Santos who was recalled from Buffalo, an announcement that was made after Saturday’s 5-4 win over Tampa Bay. He was called up on Aug. 16. In two outings with Toronto this season, he has allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five in three innings. He should return in September.

LHP J.A. Happ will make his 20th start and 24th appearance of the season in Monday’s opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. Happ is looking for his first win since July 22 when he pitched five innings in a 7-3 win over the Red Sox. In five starts since, he is 0-3 with a 3.94 ERA. Happ is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two starts this season against Boston and, in his career, is 3-2 with a 4.36 ERA in seven games, including six starts.