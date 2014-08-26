RHP Aaron Sanchez picked up his first loss in his major-league career on Monday when he allowed two hits as the Blue Jays dropped a 10-inning, 4-3 decision. Red Sox LF Yoenis Cespedes lined a 1-2 curveball to center to score the go-ahead run. It came after Boston SS Brock Holt stole second and third. “He steals second, I‘m not thinking of anything, I’ve got two outs,” Sanchez said. “Just ball left over the plate. I thought for a second I’d fooled him, he just got the bat on the ball and hit it right back up the middle.” Sanchez said it was not a good pitch. “It had bite but in that count, in that situation that ball needs to be in the dirt,” he said.

1B Edwin Encarnacion hit the game-tying two-run double in the ninth inning in Monday’s 10-inning, 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. The two runs batted in give him 13 in his past six games against the Red Sox.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 28th start of the season in the middle game of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at Rogers Centre. In his past 10 starts, beginning July 3, he is 4-5 with a 3.84 earned-run average. He won his most recent start last Wednesday at Milwaukee, after allowing eight hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings. The Blue Jays won 9-5. In 14 career appearances, including eight starts, against the Red Sox, Dickey is 5-3 with a 4.57 ERA.

LF Melky Cabrera threw out C Christian Vazquez at third base in the third inning in the 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Cabrera caught Vazquez after he caught 2B Dustin Pedroia’s fly ball on the warning track. It was his 12th outfield assist this season to lead the Blue Jays. It is the most by a Blue Jays outfielder since RF Jose Bautista had 13 in 2011.

RHP Casey Janssen has struggled since the All-Star break with a 6.59 ERA in 13 2/3 innings and a .321 opponents’ batting average. The closer has converted five of seven save opportunities since the break and is 19-for-23 for the season in save opportunities. He was not available to pitch in Monday’s opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox because he pitched in two previous games against the Tampa Bay Rays, including his second blown save in his past three opportunities on Saturday, a game the Blue Jays won 5-4 in 10 innings. Manager John Gibbons said he is not considering adjusting Janssen’s role to help him regain his command, which is a key element of Janssen’s game since he does not have overpowering stuff.