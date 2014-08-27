OF Kevin Pillar was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo before Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox and started in center field when CF Colby Rasmus was a late scratch because of illness. Pillar was 1-for-6 with a double in the 11-7 loss in 11 innings. The 25-year-old spent most of the season with Buffalo and owns the longest hitting streak in the International League this season at 21 games, July 25-Aug. 14, batting .384 (33-for-86). He also had an 18-game hit streak April 17-May 6. He appeared in 26 games this season with the Blue Jays and batted .225/.220/.300 with three doubles. He was returned to Buffalo on option on June 25, a day after he threw a minor tantrum after being replaced for a pinch-hitter. “It’s just about controlling the emotions and understanding at this level that the camera’s always on you,” Pillar said. “You can’t have a moment of weakness, a lapse of judgment, like I did.”

RHP Marcus Stroman will make his 16th start and 21st appearance of the season in the finale of a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on Wednesday. Stroman is looking for his first win since July 29 and in his four starts since, he is 0-3 with an 8.66 ERA. One of the starts came against the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 9, when he allowed four hits and two runs in nine innings in a no-decision in a game won in 10 innings, 3-2 by the Blue Jays. His most recent start was last Friday, when he allowed 10 hits and six runs (five earned) in five innings in an 8-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. In two career starts against Boston, Stroman is 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA.

RF Jose Bautista snapped an 0-for-17 slump with a game-tying homer to lead off the seventh in Tuesday’s 11-7 loss to Boston Red Sox. He is the third player in team history to hit at least 25 homers in five consecutive seasons. 1B Carlos Delgado did it nine times (1996-2004) and OF Joe Carter six times (1991-1996).

OF Nolan Reimold was designated for assignment on Wednesday to make room for OF Kevin Pillar, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. He was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles on July 6 and, in 22 games with Toronto, batted .212/.283/.404 with two homers and nine RBIs. Manager John Gibbons said the Blue Jays wanted to get another look at Pillar because of his success at Buffalo. He also said that Reimold suffered because he was not able to get regular playing time.

INF Steve Tolleson pitched two-thirds of an inning to finish out Boston’s seven-run 11th in an 11-7 loss on Tuesday. It was the second time this season he has pitched for the Blue Jays. He is the third Blue Jays position player to pitch in more than one game for the Blue Jays, joining INF Bob Bailor (1980) and C Jeff Mathis (2012). “I tried to have a little more fun with it this time,” Tolleson said. “The last I was kind like a deer in the head lights and didn’t know what to do.” Tolleson has had no pitching in his background. “My high school coach wouldn’t let me pitch,” he said.