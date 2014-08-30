RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 27th start of the season on Saturday at Rogers Centre in the middle game of the three-game series against the Yankees. He is coming off a no-decision in which he allowed six hits and one run in six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, who won 2-1 in 10 innings. In four starts against the Yankees this season, he is 1-3 with a 7.08 ERA. He is 2-3 with a 5.81 ERA in five career starts against them.

LHP Aaron Loup allowed a two-run home run to Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury in the seventh inning Friday in a game won 6-3 by New York. It was the first home run he has given up to a left-handed batter in his career. He had gone 233 at-bats against left-handed hitters without giving up a home run.

RF Jose Bautista hit his 27th homer of the season in the fourth inning on Friday in a 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees. He has homered in three straight games for the first time since July 1-2, 2011. He has 99 career homers at Rogers Centre, fourth on the all-time list. Rogers Centre opened in June, 1989.

C Dioner Navarro was 3-for-4 with a double in a 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday. It was his ninth three-hit game of the season, his third against the Yankees. He is batting .360 (18-for-50) against New York this season.

RHP Brandon Morrow (right index finger) will move up to Buffalo to make his second rehabilitation start on Aug. 30. He pitched one inning for Class A Dunedin on Wednesday. The Blue Jays plan to use Morrow, usually a starter, out of the bullpen when he returns in September.

CF Colby Rasmus (illness) was feeling better and returned on Friday as designated hitter with OF Kevin Pillar making his third consecutive start in center field. Rasmus missed the past two games with the illness that forced him to be a late scratch before Tuesday’s game against Boston. He was 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Yankees.