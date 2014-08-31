OF Kevin Pillar started in center for the fourth consecutive game Saturday against the New York Yankees and was 0-for-3. Pillar came in to make a spectacular, diving catch on a bloop by OF Brett Gardner to start the game.

RHP Drew Hutchison was 1-3 with a 7.08 ERA in four starts this season against the Yankees. After allowing one hit in Saturday’s 2-0 win over them, Hutchison is now 2-3 with a 5.27 ERA against the Yankees this season. Hutchison allowed six runs in the first inning of a 7-5 loss to the White Sox on Aug. 17 but allowed only one more run in six other innings. Hutchison has allowed two earned runs in his past 19 innings. “It looks like he’s caught a second wind since that game in Chicago, gave up six in the first and then finished with seven strong,” manager John Gibbons said.

RHP Aaron Sanchez earned his first save when he pitched the final two innings of a 2-0 win over the Yankees on Saturday. Sanchez, 22, a starter in the minors, is being used in relief to limit his innings. “We’re trying to maximize what he gives us,” manager John Gibbons. “We don’t want to go back-to-back days with him unless we’re forced to. So he goes out there and has one inning under his belt and it’s easy, we’re going to ride him.”

RF Jose Bautista homered for the fourth consecutive game on Saturday, a two-run shot in the first inning against the Yankees. The other time he hit home runs in four consecutive games was Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, 2009. It was Bautista’s 100th career homer at Rogers Centre, fourth on the all-time list. 1B Carlos Delgado (175), CF Vernon Wells (124) and OF Joe Carter (121) are the others.

C Dioner Navarro doubled in the seventh inning of the 2-0 win over the Yankees on Saturday to extend his hitting streak against the Yankees to 10 games. He has a hit in 12 of his 13 games against the Yankees this season.

LHP J.A. Happ will make his 25th appearance and his 21st start of the season in the series finale against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Sunday. He is looking for his first win since July 22. In six starts since, he is 0-3 with a 4.04 ERA. The team is 1-5 in those starts. He is 2-2 with a 5.00 ERA in eight career starts against the Yankees.

CF Colby Rasmus did not play Saturday. Rasmus returned as designated hitter on Friday after missing the two previous games with illness.