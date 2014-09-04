RHP Marcus Stroman (9-5, 3.83 ERA) is 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA in his last two starts after going winless in his previous four, with an 8.66 ERA. He managed to stay limber enough to ride out a 30-minute delay when a bank of lights failed at Tropicana Field, and he returned to the mound to complete a strikeout of Jose Molina on the next pitch.

C Dioner Navarro connected for his 12th homer of the season on Wednesday against his former team in a 7-4 win. Navarro, who was the starter during the Rays’ rise to perennial playoff contention, blasted his second two-run shot of the series off Chris Archer, after connecting for a two-run shot Tuesday off Cesar Ramos. He has hits in 32 of his last 43 games.

RHP R.A. Dickey was struck in the head by a line drive from Rays 3B Evan Longoria during batting practice on Wednesday, but he insisted he was all right. Dickey, who tossed a two-hit victory on Tuesday, was playing catch down the left-field line at the time.

1B Adam Lind had a season-high four hits (4-for-5) on Wednesday in a 7-4 win over Tampa Bay. He had not produced four hits in a game since June 8, 2013, at Texas.