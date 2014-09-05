RHP Chad Jenkins will miss approximately four to six weeks due to a fractured right hand sustained when he was hit by a ball during batting practice on Thursday at Tropicana Field. Jenkins shuttled back and forth between Toronto and Triple-A Buffalo this season but enjoyed success at the big-league level, posting a 2.56 ERA in 31 2/3 innings.

LHP Mark Buehrle made his fifth scoreless start of the season in the Blue Jays’ 1-0, 10-inning win over the Rays on Thursday at Tropicana Field, and it was his third such start of at least eight innings. Two of those five have come at Tropicana Field, and he’s 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts against the Rays this season, the lowest ERA by a pitcher against Tampa Bay in a single season since Toronto’s Ricky Romero put up a 2.02 ERA in 2011. The Jays have not lost any of Buehrle’s five starts against Tampa Bay this season. It was a remarkably efficient performance for Buehrle, throwing only 98 pitches over eight innings and 15 pitches or fewer in seven of his eight frames.

OF Melky Cabrera threw out Wil Myers at second base to end the sixth inning of the Blue Jays’ 1-0 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Thursday, his 13th outfield assist of the season. That ranks Cabrera second among major league left fielders, behind only Boston’s Yoenis Cespedes, who entered Thursday with 15 assists. Cabrera has a shot to match his career-high of 16 outfield assists, set in 2007 with the Yankees.

RHP Casey Janssen would appear to no longer be the Blue Jays’ closer. The veteran reliever met with Toronto manager John Gibbons on Wednesday night, and Gibbons explained the Jays’ plan for rookie right-hander Aaron Sanchez and how it will affect Janssen. While Thursday’s save showed that Janssen will occasionally get opportunities down the stretch, it seems unlikely the Jays will employ a full-time closer. For his part, Janssen is saying all the right things. “I just have to be ready to pitch and make the most of every opportunity I get, and see where that takes me,” he said Thursday.

OF Colby Rasmus hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit homer against the Rays on Thursday, leading the Blue Jays to a 1-0 win in 10 innings at Tropicana Field. Rasmus was recently removed from his spot as the Jays’ everyday center fielder, accepting a part-time role instead. It was Rasmus’ third career pinch-hit homer and his second this season, along with his second career homer in extra innings. Rasmus said he wasn’t out to prove anything after his demotion, saying, “I wasn’t going up there with the intent to show anything that I haven’t shown before.”