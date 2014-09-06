RHP Kendall Graveman and LHP Daniel Norris made their major league debuts on Friday night. All Norris had to do was come in and face David Ortiz with the tying run on second and two out in a 4-3 game. He fell behind 3-1, then caught Ortiz on a 3-2 off-speed pitch. Graveman faced one batter and gave up a single.

3B Danny Valencia, acquired by the Blue Jays on July 28, may have earned himself a spot as the club’s third baseman next season, which would move Brett Lawrie to 2B. “I like the way he looks,” manager John Gibbons said of the journeyman before the game. “Maybe he’s the third baseman, Brett’s the second baseman, who knows?” Valencia made a nifty bare-hand play to throw out Dustin Pedroia in the seventh inning Friday night -- and then got credit for a sacrifice fly when John Mayberry Jr. scored all the way from second on his long fly out.

RHP Drew Hutchison gave up single runs in each of the first three innings but left after six with a 4-3 lead on Friday night -- a lead that would eventually be blown. He had six strikeouts, giving him 22 in 19 innings over his last three starts. Friday night marked his career-high third straight quality start.

RF Jose Bautista continues to own the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park. His two-run homer in the sixth inning on Friday night was his 31st against the Red Sox, the most he has against any team. Of those 31, 19 have come in 45 games at Fenway. Bautista’s homer was his 30th of the season and extended his hitting streak to nine games, a span that includes six home runs. He is hitting .342 during the streak.

1B Edwin Encarnacion hit his 30th homer on Friday, making him the first Blue Jay with three straight 30-homer seasons since Carlos Delgado did it eight straight years from 1997-2004.

LF Melky Cabrera suffered a fractured right pinky finger and an avulsion of the extensor tendon and will have season-ending surgery next week. He suffered the injury diving back into first base while being picked off in the third inning on Friday night. “Sometimes that’s how life is,” Cabrera said. “I wanted to finish strong and help the team get to the playoffs. I thought it might be broke but I wanted to stay in the game. When I took a swing the next at-bat, the pain was too much and I had to come out.” As far as his future, Cabrera, a free agent after the season, said, “I love the city of Toronto. I have great teammates and a good club. This is the club that gave me the opportunity when I got in trouble. I want to stay.”

OF John Mayberry Jr. doubled his first time up with the Jays and then scored all the way from second when Boston RF Allen Craig lost track of how many outs there were as he caught a long fly ball. Mayberry’s dad played for the Blue Jays.

RHP Casey Janssen threw a season-high 28 pitches and suffered the loss on Friday. “We had a lead late twice, a game we very easily could have won and right now every game matters,” he said. “Yeah, it’s a tough loss.”

LH J.A. Happ goes for his 10th win of the season, his third over Boston, when he faces the Red Sox in the middle game of a three-game series on Saturday night. Happ is 2-1 against the Sox this season, 3-2 in his career, and he is 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA in two starts at Fenway Park. He beat the New York Yankees in his last start, his first victory since July 22.