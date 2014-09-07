RF Jose Bautista extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the sixth inning of a 4-3 loss to Boston on Saturday night. During that time, Bautista is batting .333 (14-for-42) with six home runs, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored. His current run marks his third-best hitting streak of the season and longest since a 12-gamer between May 25-June 6.

RHP R.A. Dickey will look to build off his last start when he takes the mound Sunday against Boston. His last outing against the Red Sox is likely long gone from his mind, though. Dickey yielded two runs on two hits over seven innings his last time out Tuesday against Tampa Bay, winning for the second time in his last three starts. In the game sandwiched between those wins, on Aug 26 against the Red Sox, the knuckleballer gave up three runs -- one earned -- on five hits in six innings of an 11-7 loss to the Red Sox.

LHP J.A. Happ is having trouble picking up a win lately. Happ (9-9) allowed four runs on seven hits over six innings Saturday night against Boston, walking three and striking out five while losing for the fourth time in his last six starts. He gave up a run in each of the first four innings as Boston overcame an early 1-0 deficit. “You feel like you’re executing and not getting the results,” Happ said. “You’re trying to figure out what’s going on. We’ll definitely take a look and see if I need to change something.”

OF Colby Rasmus belted a pinch-hit, two-run homer off Boston reliever Craig Breslow in the seventh inning Saturday night, bringing the Blue Jays within one run before they eventually fell 4-3 to Boston. It was the fourth pinch-hit homer of his career and second in his last three games, having hit one Thursday against Tampa Bay. He now is hitting .429 (3-for-7) with three home runs and four RBIs as a pinch-hitter this season. “He’s here to help us,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “He’s not a forgotten man, that’s for sure.”