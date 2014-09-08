RHP Marcus Stroman, who starts Monday, will be facing the Cubs for the first time. In four interleague outings, one start, this season he is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA, allowing two earned runs over 9 1/3 innings. He is 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA in his past two appearances. In four starts before that, he was 0-3 with an 8.66 ERA.

RF Jose Bautista hit his 31st home run of the season Sunday at Fenway Park, a three-run shot that gave Toronto all its runs in a 3-1 win over the Red Sox. It was his second home run in his past three games and seventh in his past 11. Five of his past six home runs gave the Blue Jays a lead.

1B Edwin Encarnacion, who left Saturday’s game for a pinch runner because of lingering trouble with the right quad that sent him to the disabled list earlier in the season, served as the DH in Sunday’s series finale at Fenway Park. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

RHP R.A. Dickey (12-12) earned the win Sunday over the Red Sox. He gave up one run in seven innings, the fewest runs he allowed since July 28, when he also allowed one run at Fenway Park. In his past three starts, he is 2-0 with 1.80 ERA.

OF Melky Cabrera will undergo season-ending surgery this week to repair his fractured right pinky finger. He injured the finger during Friday’s game at Fenway Park. He ends the season with 171 hits, third in the major leagues at the time he got hurt. He also was tied for third with 51 multi-hit games.

1B Adam Lind went 3-for-4 Sunday, his sixth game this season with at least three hits. It was his third multi-hit game in his past five. In that span, he is batting .500 (9-for-18).