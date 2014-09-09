RHP Chad Jenkins (fractured right hand) had season-ending surgery on Monday to repair the fifth metacarpal. He was injured during batting practice last Thursday at Tropicana Field and was put on the 15-day disabled list on Friday.

RF Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning of Monday’s 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, going 17-for-49 (.347) with eight home runs. It was his 200th homer as a Blue Jay, the fifth player to reach that plateau with the club.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 29th start of the season on Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre. He needs to pitch 25 innings to reach 200 innings pitched for the 14th season in a row. He pitched eight innings (five hits, one walk and four strikeouts) last Thursday to a no decision against the Tampa Bay Rays in a game the Blue Jays won 1-0 in 10 innings. Buehrle is 6-5 with a 4.05 ERA in 15 career starts against the Cubs. He has done better against them away from Wrigley Field where he is 3-3 with a 5.04 ERA in eight career starts.

C Dioner Navarro was 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs in the 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Monday. He has hits in 11 of his past 12 games. He has reached base in 17 of his past 32 plate appearances for an on-base percentage of .531.

LF Melky Cabrera (fractured right pinky finger and avulsion of extensor tendon) had season-ending surgery on Monday. He was put on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday. He was hurt last Friday sliding back into first base while being picked off against the Boston Red Sox.