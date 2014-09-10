RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 29th start of the season Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs at Rogers Centre. After allowing six runs in the first inning of a 7-5 loss to the White Sox at Chicago, he is 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA in three starts since. Including the final six innings of his start at U.S. Cellular Field in which he allowed one run, he has an ERA of 1.80 since that ugly first inning. “He seemed to get his second wind in that start at Chicago,” manager John Gibbons said. Hutchison is coming off a six-inning start in which he allowed six hits and three runs in a no-decision against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, a game the Blue Jays lost 9-8 in 10 innings. This will be his first career start against the Cubs. He is 1-2 with a 5.76 ERA in five career interleague starts.

RF Jose Bautista went 1-for-5 with a three-run double in the critical seventh inning Tuesday in the Blue Jays’ 9-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. Bautista extended his hitting streak to 13 games, and he finished with four RBIs in the game. He is batting .333 (18-for-54) with eight home runs and 19 RBIs during his streak that started Aug. 26. He also had a 13-game hitting streak April 19-May 3. “He’s on that kind of a roll,” manager John Gibbons said. “He can carry a team. When he’s going hot, we’re that much better.”

C Dioner Navarro went 1-for-4 with an RBI single Tuesday in the Blue Jays’ 9-2 win over the Cubs. He has hit safely in 13 of his past 15 games with a .388 average (19-for-49), three homers and 13 RBIs. He has batted .600 (9-for-15) with runners in scoring position in that span.

DH Adam Lind, who started Tuesday at first base, went 1-for-3 with a triple and a walk in the Blue Jays’ 9-2 win over the Chicago Cubs. He is batting .333 (23-for-69) in the 21 games since he returned from the disabled list after recovering from a fractured right foot. He is batting .480 (12-for-25) over his past seven games.