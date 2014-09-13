OF Kevin Pillar entered Friday’s game against the Rays on a five-game hitting streak (9-for-20) but was 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of the 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay on Friday to end the streak. Since he was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 26, he is hitting .304 (14-for-46) with hits in nine of his 12 games.

LHP Mark Buehrle will start in the series finale against the Rays on Sunday instead of RHP Marcus Stroman, who will pitch on Monday in Baltimore instead. This will give Stroman an extra day between starts after he earned his first career shutout last Tuesday against the Cubs, manager John Gibbons said. Also mentioned was Buehrle’s record against the Rays this season, 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 31st start of the season on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. Dickey is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in his two starts so far in September. He is 5-2 with a 3.59 ERA in his past nine starts. The knuckleballer is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA in three starts against the Rays this season and is 5-5 with a 4.16 ERA in 16 career games (12 starts) against them.

LHP J.A. Happ failed in his attempt to become the fifth Blue Jays starter to win at least 10 games this season when he took the loss on Friday. It was not his fault, however. He allowed two hits, one walk and one run in seven innings in the Rays’ 1-0 win over the Blue Jays. Happ is 9-10 with a 4.28 earned-run average for the season. The two hits were the fewest he has allowed in a start of at least six innings since he allowed two on Aug. 17, 2012, against Texas. The seven strikeouts on Friday give him a total of 49 against seven walks over his past seven starts at Rogers Centre. “Happ pitched good enough to win tonight,” manager John Gibbons said. “Happ was outstanding. In a game where you give up one run you expect to win that game.”