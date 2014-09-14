RHP Aaron Sanchez has retired the first batter he has faced in 18 appearances since being called up from Triple-A Buffalo on July 22. He pitched two innings in Friday’s 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay and has allowed only three hits and no runs in his past 8 2/3 innings.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 30th start of the season on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. He was originally scheduled to pitch Monday in Baltimore but the day off in the schedule Thursday allowed him to start on regular four days’ rest against the Rays. He has pitched well against Tampa Bay, going 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts this season. He is 10-5 with a 3.95 ERA in 27 games (22 starts) against the Rays.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed four hits and two runs over seven innings in a 6-3 win over Tampa Bay. It was his fourth straight win -- his longest winning streak since he won 11 in a row April 25 to July 19, 2012. The knuckleballer has pitched six or more innings in 16 of his past 17 starts.

DH Adam Lind hit his fifth homer of the season in the seventh inning of a 6-3 win over Tampa Bay. It was his first homer since June 23, a span of 36 games, and extended his hitting streak to six games. Lind was out from July 11 to Aug. 12 with a fractured right foot. “I just kind of kept sprinting,” Lind said. “It’s about the longest in my life since my first home run. It’s nice to join the party.”

LHP Brett Cecil pitched a scoreless eighth inning, surviving a walk and a single, in a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He has not allowed a run in 15 innings. He hasn’t allowed a run in 22 of his past 23 starts for a total of 19 innings.