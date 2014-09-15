INF Danny Valencia singled in the third inning of Sunday’s 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Rays to extend his hit streak to six games. He is batting .304 (7-for-23) during the streak that matches his season high (June 24-July 5).

CF Darin Mastroianni, designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Sept. 2, was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo. The 29-year-old batted .116 in 21 games for the Blue Jays this year, and he was made expendable by the development of top prospect Dalton Pompey.

1B Matt Hague, designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Sept. 2, was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. A Triple-A all-star this season who spent time in the majors with the Pirates (he was their regular first baseman for part of the 2012 season), the 29-year-old is a minor league lifer, batting .295 in 801 career games, but he has played just 33 games in the majors.

RHP Marcus Stroman will make his 19th start and his 24th appearance Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Stroman is coming off his first career shutout when he held the Chicago Cubs to three hits last Tuesday in an 8-0 win. The development of a sinking two-seam fastball have made a big difference for the 23-year-old rookie. The sinker gives him the ability to get more ground balls, be more efficient with his pitches and go deeper into games. He has never faced the Orioles.

LHP Mark Buehrle pitched six innings on Sunday, the 20th straight game that a Blue Jays starter has gone at least six innings. That is a club record, surpassing the club mark of 19 set in 1998. Buehrle allowed a home run to Rays INF/OF Ben Zobrist in the third inning of Sunday’s 6-5 loss in 10 innings. It snapped a string of 38 homerless innings against him. He had not allowed a home run since he gave up two to Baltimore on Aug. 5. Buehrle allowed nine hits and four runs in the no-decision, just the second time over his past seven starts that he has allowed more than three runs in an outing.

OF John Mayberry, Jr. hit a pinch-hit, game-tying homer with two out in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. It was his first home run as a Blue Jay, who acquired him from the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 1. It was his seventh homer of the season with four of them coming as a pinch-hitter. He has 12 pinch-hits this season, eight for extra bases. In his career, he has seven pinch-hit home runs. His father, John Mayberry, also played with the Blue Jays.

DH Adam Lind hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays to homer for the second game in a row after going a career-high 36 games without one. His past eight home runs -- and 11 of his past 12 dating to last season -- have come with men on base. The homer extended his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .458 (11-for-24) in that span.