1B Danny Valencia kept up his recent hot streak Monday. He lined an RBI single to left in the fifth inning against the Orioles. That stretched his hitting streak to eight games, and he has collected hits in 26 of 39 games since joining the Jays.

RHP Marcus Stroman saw his three-game winning streak end Monday night when the Orioles handed Toronto a 5-2 loss. Stroman (10-6) gave up five runs on nine hits in six innings. He pitched well at times but allowed two runs in the first that gave the Orioles the lead for good. “I struggled with command from the beginning. And I felt like when I did make a good pitch, they somehow found a way to find a hole and sneak one through and kind of kept things rolling. Definitely a hard day,” Stroman said.

CF Jose Bautista, who singled in the first inning, reached base safely for the 130th game of the 142 games he has played this season. He has reached in 48 of the team’s 52 games since the All-Star break.

DH Edwin Encarnacion came into Monday’s game hitting just .212 since his Aug. 15 return from the disabled list. However, he helped out in the series opener at Baltimore, hitting an RBI single in the first and another single in the third in a 2-for-5 night.

C Dioner Navarro finished 1-for-4 thanks to an eighth-inning double. Navarro has hit safely in 15 of his past 19 games, and he is batting .349 (22-for-63) over that stretch.

SS Jose Reyes went 3-for-5 and scored two runs. He also got mad after scoring a run in the sixth, apparently feeling Baltimore C Caleb Joseph blocked too much of the plate and stepped on him. The Blue Jays pulled Reyes into the dugout, but RHP Marcus Stroman subsequently threw a pitch that buzzed behind Joseph’s ear in the sixth, and both teams were briefly yelling at each other. “When that happened, I feel like, he just stepped on my hand for no reason, you know,” Reyes said. “Just stuff happens in the middle of the game, you know? A lot of energy. That’s in the past.”