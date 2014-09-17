RHP Drew Hutchison had allowed only three earned runs in 27 2/3 innings in four starts against the Orioles this season, but didn’t have the same success on Tuesday. He gave up two homers to the first seven batters for four runs and allowed a total of six runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings despite fanning a career-high 11 batters. He didn’t allow a hit from the second until the seventh, but it wasn’t enough. “Obviously, I was good at times,” Hutchison said. “You can’t come out flat like that. That’s just not acceptable. I just came out and was a little off and that is something you need to correct before I did.”

RHP Marcus Stroman was being investigated by Major League Baseball after he threw a pitch behind the ear of Orioles C Caleb Joseph Monday night. Early reports were coming out that he would not be disciplined in the matter.

DH Edwin Encarnacion seems to enjoy hitting in Oriole Park, as a lot of players do. The veteran lined a run-scoring double to left in the first inning that gave Toronto an early lead. In 2014, Encarnacion now has four homers and 13 RBIs in the last 15 games he’s played in Baltimore.

SS Jose Reyes knocked in the other Toronto run with an RBI single in the second inning. He’s been on a roll lately and is 7-for-17 in his brief four-game hitting streak.

RHP Todd Redmond is the team’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award this season. Redmond is 1-4 with a 2.88 ERA out of the bullpen (39 games) so far in 2014.

INF Steve Tolleson was able to play one day after getting hit by a foul ball in Monday’s game. Tolleson pinch-hit and then played third base later in Tuesday’s 8-2 loss to Baltimore.