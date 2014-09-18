RHP Marcus Stroman was suspended six games and received an undisclosed fine for throwing at Orioles C Caleb Joseph earlier this week. Stroman has appealed the suspension. Stroman is 10-6 with 3.80 ERA in 24 games, including 19 starts. “Obviously, I would never throw at someone’s head,” Stroman said. “It’s not in my nature. That’s pretty much it. That’s not in my game. It’s something I would never do. It doesn’t make sense to me.”

2B Ryan Goins batted eighth and played second base Wednesday against Baltimore. Manager John Gibbons liked the way he matched up against Orioles RHP Bud Norris. Goins entered the game 2-for-6 against Norris. “He has hit this guy,” manager John Gibbons said. Goins went 1-for-3 with a double, snapping an 0-for-18 skid. Goins is batting .186 this season, with a homer and 12 RBIs.

C Dioner Navarro got the night off after getting hit in the mask on a foul tip Tuesday. Navarro was evaluated by trainers but stayed in the game. He is batting .282 with 12 homers and 68 RBIs in 131 games. “He’s been hit a lot lately,” manager John Gibbons said. “The doc checked him out and thinks he is going to be OK. He’s a little fuzzy.”

OF John Mayberry got the start in left field against Baltimore RHP Bud Norris. Mayberry has now appeared in eight games and is 4-for-11 with a homer and an RBI. “I wanted to get Mayberry a few at-bats,” manager John Gibbons said.