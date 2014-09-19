RHP Marcus Stroman is listed as Saturday’s starter but that could change. Stroman is appealing his six-game suspension for throwing at Baltimore C Caleb Joseph on Tuesday but the date for the hearing has not been set.

RF Jose Bautista hit his 33rd home run and sixth in 13 games against the Yankees this year on Thursday. He has home runs in his last four games against New York and since 2010, his 21 home runs off Yankee pitching are the most in baseball.

LHP Mark Buehrle has an outside shot at reaching 200 career wins this season as he sits at 198 victories. To have a chance at doing that before the end of the regular season, Buehrle will have to beat the Yankees for the first time in over a decade. Buehrle is 1-13 with a 6.14 ERA in 20 career starts against the Yankees. His only victory against New York was April 10, 2004, and since then he has lost his last 11 decisions to the Yankees. Buehrle last faced the Yankees Aug. 29 when he pitched six shutout innings but did not get an out in the seventh. Buehrle is winless in his last 16 starts against the Yankees. Over the last 100 years, the only starter with a longer skid is Slim Harriss, who went 19 starts without a win from 1920-25.

RHP Todd Redmond would take RHP Marcus Stroman’s place if necessary. Redmond has allowed nine earned runs in his last six outings spanning 8 1/3 innings. Before that he had not allowed an earned run in 23 1/3 innings over 14 appearances.