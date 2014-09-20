LF Dalton Pompey made his first career start Friday night and went 1-for-4. He had his first career hit in the second inning and heard kind words when he met Yankees’ SS Derek Jeter. “He just said, ‘Congrats, hope for a great career for you,’ and I said, ‘Thanks, it’s a pleasure to meet you,'” Pompey said. Pompey is the 19th Canadian-born player to appear for the Blue Jays and made his debut with the team as a pinch runner on Sept. 2. After Pompey’s first start, manager John Gibbons said he would receive more playing time in the final week of the regular season.

RHP Marcus Stroman is waiting for his appeal hearing on his six-game suspension for hitting Baltimore Orioles’ C Caleb Joseph. Since it has not happened yet, Stroman will be on the mound Saturday against the Yankees. Stroman faced the Yankees twice in a span of six days in June. In New York on June 17, he allowed two runs and four hits but threw 98 pitches in 3 2/3 innings. In Toronto on June 23, Stroman allowed a run and three hits in eight innings while throwing 114 pitches. Stroman has won three of his last four starts though he was tagged for five runs and nine hits in six innings Monday in a 5-2 loss at Baltimore.

LHP Mark Buehrle allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings for his 12th straight loss to the Yankees. He remained two victories shy of 200 wins. His losing streak against the Yankees is the longest against a particular team since Jamey Wright was 0-12 against the Houston Astros from 1997-2005. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it is tied with Dutch Leonard for the fourth-longest against the Yankees behind Slim Harriss (14, 1920-1924), Red Ruffing (13, 1926-1947) and Dennis Martinez (13, 1984-1998).

DH Edwin Encarnacion had an MRI Friday on his back in New York as a precaution since it became tight when the team was in Baltimore this week. The tightness is not expected to keep Encarnacion out of the lineup. Encarnacion is batting .220 (26-for-118) in 31 games since being activated from the disabled list Aug. 15 after having a strained right quad.