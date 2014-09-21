CF Dalton Pompey made his second career start Saturday night and went 0-for-4. This time he made his first career start in center field and made one catch.

CF Dalton Pompey made his second career start Saturday night and went 0-for-4. This time he made his first career start in center field and made one catch.

RHP Drew Hutchison will try to pick up his third win of the season against the Yankees on Sunday. In his first two starts against New York, on June 19 and 25, he allowed eight runs and 13 hits in 10 1/3 innings. On July 26, he helped end Toronto’s 17-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium by allowing two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 6-4 win. On Aug. 30, in Toronto he was even better allowing one hit in seven innings while striking out nine in seven innings of a 2-0 win. Since that start, Hutchison is 1-1 with a 4.82 ERA in three starts.

RHP Drew Hutchison will try to pick up his third win of the season against the Yankees on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. In his first two starts against New York on June 19 and 25, he allowed eight runs and 13 hits in 10 1/3 innings. On July 26, he helped end Toronto’s 17-game losing streak at Yankee Stadium by allowing two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 6-4 win. On August 30, in Toronto he was even better allowing one hit in seven innings while striking nine in seven innings of a 2-0 win.

RHP Marcus Stroman picked up his 11th win by allowing two runs and eight hits in six innings. He also struck out seven and did not issue a walk for the fifth time. He also had allowed two home runs over his last 73 1/3 innings.

RHP Marcus Stroman picked up his 11th win by allowing two runs and eight hits in six innings Saturday. He also struck out seven and did not issue a walk for the fifth time. He also had allowed two home runs over his last 73 1/3 innings.

RF Jose Bautista reached 100 RBIs and 100 walks for the third straight season. Bautista has reached base in six straight plate appearances and walked in a season-high eight straight games, getting 12 free passes in that span.

RF Jose Bautista reached 100 RBI and 100 walks for the third straight season and is the third Blue Jay to reach both in a season. The others are Carlos Delgado (four times) and John Olerud (1993). Bautista has reached base in six straight plate appearances and walked in a season-high eight straight games, getting 12 free passes in that span.

DH Edwin Encarnacion has mild inflammation in his back, according to the MRI he underwent Friday. The inflammation is not painful enough to keep him playing, though. On Saturday, he had his eighth three-hit game and also reached 90 RBIs for the third straight season.

DH Edwin Encarnacion found out the results of Friday’s MRI and it showed the he has mild inflammation in his back. The inflammation is not painful enough to keep him playing and Encarnacion had his eighth three-hit game and also reached 90 RBI for the third straight season.

1B Adam Lind sat out with tightness in his back and is day-to-day. Lind has missed 63 games this season.

1B Adam Lind sat out Saturday with tightness in his back and is day to day. Lind has missed 63 games this seasons and earlier this year missed 17 games with a sore back.

RHP Cory Rasmus hopes to continue his success as an emergency starter Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Rasmus entered the rotation after RHP Garrett Richards suffered a season-ending knee injury Aug. 20. In four starts since Aug. 30, the rookie has conceded just six hits, three earned runs and three walks in 12 innings while striking out 13. In September, opponents are batting .161 against Rasmus. But the 27-year-old has pitched as many as four innings just once this year.