RHP Drew Hutchison lost his fourth straight road decision as he allowed two runs and five hits in four-plus innings. That was the fourth time that he did not complete five innings and second time in New York.

SS Jose Reyes had one of the best performances on Toronto’s otherwise terrible road trip. His three hits gave him a .419 average (13-for-31) on the trip. He also stole two bases to reach 30 for the eighth time.

1B Adam Lind sat out Sunday with tightness in his back and is day-to-day, although he was in the on-deck circle in the ninth inning. Lind has missed 64 games this seasons and earlier this year missed 17 games with a sore back.

LHP J.A. Happ will try to reach double-digit wins for the third time in his career and will also be seeking his 50th career victory Monday night against the Seattle Mariners. Happ has lost his last three starts and is 1-6 with a 4.08 ERA over his last 10 starts since July 17. Happ faced the Mariners on Aug. 12 and allowed four earned runs and seven hits over six innings in a 6-3 loss.