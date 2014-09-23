RF Jose Bautista hit his 35th homer of the season in the fifth inning of Monday’s 14-4 win over the Mariners. Bautista has hit 203 homers as a Blue Jay as he passed LF George Bell and tied OF Joe Carter for third on the club’s all-time list. 1B Carlos Delgado is first with 336 followed by CF Vernon Wells at 223. Bautista is the second player in franchise history to have three seasons of at least 35 homers. Delgado did it five times.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 33rd start of the season on Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Mariners at Rogers Centre. In his past six starts, he is 4-0 with a 3.26 ERA. In his latest start last Thursday at New York, he allowed five hits and two runs and did not factor in the decision in a 3-2 loss to the Yankees. He is 4-3 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 career outings (four starts) against the Mariners.

DH Adam Lind (sore back) did not play for the third consecutive game in the 14-4 win over Seattle on Monday with LHP James Paxton starting for the Mariners. But Lind should be in the starting lineup on Tuesday when the Mariners start RHP Felix Hernandez.

LHP J.A. Happ allowed seven hits and two runs over seven innings in Monday’s 14-4 win over Seattle to earn his 10th win of the season. He has pitched at least seven innings in nine starts this season and at least six innings in 17 outings, including six in a row. Near the end of last season, he began work on a slightly lower arm slot to give his pitches more lateral movement. “I made a few changes, physically and in my mechanics,” Happ said. “Obviously there’s the constant battle mentally of trying to get yourself in the right frame of mind and be positive, something I’ve battled before. I kind of feel good about where I’ve come.”