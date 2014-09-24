OF Dalton Pompey, who is from the Toronto area, hit his first major-league homer in the fifth inning against RHP Felix Hernandez. “I’ve played with that guy in video games and to think that I just hit a home run off him is pretty crazy,” Pompey said. The 21-year-old September call-up who opened the season at Class-A Dunedin became the ninth Canadian to hit a home run for the Blue Jays and the fifth to do so at Rogers Centre.

RHP Marcus Stroman will be used in the bullpen when he returns from a five-day suspension on Friday. Manager John Gibbons figures he will need some help in the bullpen over the weekend because he plans to use all relievers, beginning with LHP Daniel Norris, on Thursday, Stroman’s spot in the rotation. Gibbons expects Norris to go two or three innings. Although the 21-year-old started in the minor leagues and projects to eventually join the Blue Jays rotation, he has been used only as a reliever as a September call-up. RHP Drew Hutchison will get the start on Friday.

LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 32nd start of the season on Wednesday, when he faces the Mariners in the third game of a four-game series at Rogers Centre. He needs six innings to reach 200 innings on the season for the 14th straight season. He has pitched six innings in each of his past two starts and has gone 0-1 with a 6.75 earned-run average. He is 7-4 with a 3.82 ERA in 17 career games (16 starts) against the Mariners. He has not faced Seattle this season.

1B Edwin Encarnacion was 2-for-3 with a walk, his 34th homer and four RBIs on Tuesday in a 10-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. The homer came against Mariners reliever Erasmo Ramirez. Encarnacion is on a five-game hit streak in which he is 9-for-18 (.500). He has five home runs and 18 RBIs in his past 18 games and is batting .348 (24-for-69) in that span.

DH Adam Lind was back in the lineup for the 10-2 win over Seattle on Tuesday and played first base after missing the three previous games with a sore back. Lind was 2-for-4 with an RBI single on Tuesday. He has hit safely in 12 of his 18 games in September and has 10 RBIs.