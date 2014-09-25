2B Ryan Goins was 2-for-3 and drove in the run in the 1-0 win over the Mariners on Wednesday. His single in the sixth snapped a 0-for-7 drought. His eighth-inning single was only his third hit in his past 29 at-bats.

LHP Daniel Norris will make his first career start on Thursday vs. the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre. He has made four relief appearances covering 3 1/3 innings since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 1. The 21-year-old is considered a future starter but, because he has been used in relief the past few weeks, he is expected to pitch only two or three innings Thursday. He started the season at Class A Dunedin (6-0, 1.22 ERA), moved to Double-A New Hampshire (3-1, 4.54 ERA) and finally to Buffalo (3-1, 3.18 ERA).

RF Jose Bautista singled in the first inning of the 1-0 win over Seattle on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is 9-for-15 (.600). He has reached base in 28 straight games and in 14 of his past 20 plate appearances.

LHP Mark Buehrle pitched eight-plus innings on Wednesday to get the decision in a 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. He finished the season with 202 innings, the 14th consecutive season in which he has pitched at least 200, made at least 30 starts and had 10 or more wins. With 46 walks this season, he is the only pitcher to have a streak of 14 or more seasons with more than 200 innings and 61 or fewer walks. RHP Cy Young did so in 13 straight seasons (1897-1909).

1B Edwin Encarnacion was 0-for-3 in the 1-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday to snap a five-game hitting streak. He was 9-for-18 (.500) during the five games.