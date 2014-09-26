OF Dalton Pompey, a September call-up from the minors, had his first career major-league stolen base in the fifth inning of Thursday’s loss to Seattle. In a week of firsts, he also hit his first big-league homer on Tuesday against RHP Felix Hernandez. The 21-year-old will play in the Arizona Fall League after the season ends on Sunday.

OF Kevin Pillar led off the ninth inning of Thursday’s 7-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners with his second home run of the season. It came against closer RHP Fernando Rodney and it was Pillar’s second homer in his past three games.

RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 32nd start of the season in the opener of a season-ending three-game series against the American League champion Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Rogers Centre. Hutchison, in his first full season since having Tommy John surgery during the 2012 season, is 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA in his past two starts and is 4-5 with a 5.06 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break. An important aspect of the season is that he was able to get through it without setbacks following the surgery. He is 3-1 with a 2.15 ERA in seven career starts against the Orioles.

LHP Daniel Norris did not factor in the decision in the 7-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in his first career major-league start. He was limited to 3 1/3 innings in which he allowed one hit, two walks and two runs. He had been used in relief since he was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 1. The change in routine has led to a decrease in velocity. “Coming out of the bullpen is a different throwing regimen that I go through,” the 21-year-old said. “That’s been something to try and get used to for me. It’s obvious my stuff is not really there. It’s tough to try and pitch without your stuff but sometimes that’s (when) the competitor has to come out. Not only is the velocity down but just the command of it is different. I think I was throwing more off-speed because of that.”

RF Jose Bautista was given the day off on Thursday, a 7-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He will enter Friday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles on a five-game hit streak, going 9-for-15 (.600). He has reached safely base in 14 of his past 20 plate appearances and in 28 consecutive games.

RHP Todd Redmond allowed two earned runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief in Thursday’s 7-5 loss to the Mariners but did not factor in the decision. He has allowed 13 earned runs in his past 1 1/3 innings pitched (a 10.32 ERA).