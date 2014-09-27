OF Kevin Pillar, who is batting .259 with two homers and seven RBIs in 51 games at Toronto, has won the R. Howard Webster Award as most-valuable player at Triple-A Buffalo this season. He led the International League with 39 doubles, was third in batting average at .323, fifth with a .509 slugging percentage and fifth with 27 stolen bases. He had the longest hitting streak in the IL this season, 21 games, from July 25-Aug. 14 (.384, 33-for-86). Pillar also had an 18-game hit streak, April 17-May 6. He did not play in Friday’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

RHP Marcus Stroman picked up his first career save when he pitched the final four innings of the 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. He is the seventh Blue Jays pitcher to have at least 10 wins as a starter and at least one save in the same season. He is the first to do it since RHP Shaun Marcum in 2007 when he had 11 wins and one save. “He has been one of our top guys the last three months,” manager John Gibbons said. “He has pitched as well as anybody on the ballclub. Strong; he didn’t have a lot of pitches. Four innings is nothing to him. He’s thrown a complete game. It was his game win or lose.”

RF Jose Bautista was given the day off on Thursday, a 7-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He returned on Friday and went 0-for-4 in the 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles to snap a five-game hit streak. He was 9-for-15 (.600) in that span. He also had a streak of reaching base safely ended at 28 games during which he batted .320 with 11 homers and 26 RBIs. He has reached base safely in 14 of his past 24 plate appearances.

LHP J.A. Happ will make his 26th start of the season and 30thappearance on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Left-handers are hitting .268 (33-for-123) with six homers against Happ; right-handers are hitting .262 (123-for-469) with 15 homers. Happ is 2-6 with a 3.93 ERA in his past 11 starts starting on July 27. He is 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA in four games (three starts) against the Orioles this season and is 1-3 with a 2.95 ERA in seven career games, including six starts, against them.

LHP Brett Cecil has not allowed a run in 18 2/3 innings, third longest active streak in the majors, with RHP Adam Wainwright leading at 21 innings. Cecil has at least one strikeout in his past nine outings. He did not pitch in Friday’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.