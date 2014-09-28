RHP Aaron Sanchez allowed two walks and struck out one over 1 2/3 innings of the 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. He has pitched 14 innings without allowing an earned run. The rookie has allowed just one earned run in his past 23 1/3 innings.

SS Jose Reyes had two hits, a sacrifice fly and two RBI in the 4-2 win over Baltimore on Saturday. He has had two or more hits in 46 games this season, 22 of them over his past 52 games.

RHP R.A. Dickey will face the Baltimore Orioles as he make his 34th start of the season on Sunday in the final game of the season. In seven starts since Aug. 20, he is 5-0 with a 3.15 earned-run average. Opponents are batting .207 with a .278 on-base percentage against him in that span. He is 2-5 with 4.45 ERA in 12 career games (nine starts) against the Orioles.

LHP J.A. Happ allowed four hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings on Saturday in a 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles. The 158 innings Happ pitched this season are his most since 2009 when the threw166. Happ started the season on the disabled list (back) and made three appearances in the bullpen before making his first start of the season on May 5. He pitched at least six innings for seven starts in a row to finish the season and in 10 of his final 11 outings. A slightly lower arm angle helped Happ get more side-to-side movement instead of more up-and-down movement that he had when throwing over the top. “It started with the arm slot,” Happ said. “Then being able to use the two-seam fastball. I went through different grips on my changeup throughout the year, kept trying something that would get the job done and I felt comfortable with. And my breaking ball came a long way this year, too.”

RHP Cory Rasmus was named Sunday’s starter, meaning he will make his sixth start of the season after spending most of the year as a reliever. Rasmus has tossed four innings of shutout ball in each of his past two starts. He joined the rotation at the end of August and has posted a 1.69 ERA as a starter.

INF Steve Tolleson hit an RBI double in the third inning of Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles for his first extra-base hit since July 6 at Oakland. He has 43 hits for the season, 12 for extra bases.