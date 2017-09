LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might return by mid-April.

RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

INF Maicer Izturis (strained right groin) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He might be able to return in April.