OF Michael Saunders has progressed from his knee surgery to the point that Toronto manager John Gibbons said he will participate and play in the field in a rehab game Thursday for Class A Dunedin, which opens its season in Clearwater. Saunders tore the left meniscus in his left knee shagging fly balls at the minor league complex before spring training began. Saunders can come off the disabled list this weekend in Baltimore but that likely won’t happen. Saunders is making enough improvement that Gibbons described the progress as “you would never he had it (knee surgery)”. Gibbons also said that getting at-bats as a designated hitter in minor league exhibition games also helped with his progress.

LHP Daniel Norris will make his second career start Thursday night when the Blue Jays conclude their series with the Yankees. Norris made five appearances and his only start was Sept. 25 against the Seattle Mariners, when he allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings and did not get a decision in a 7-5 loss. Norris made the rotation after going 4-0 with a 2.93 ERA in seven exhibition starts and, during those outings, he struck out 30 while issuing three walks in 27 2/3 innings. Norris was Toronto’s second-round pick in 2011 out of Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tenn., and was 16-13 with a 4.01 ERA in 63 (60 starts) in the minors. Last year, he started with Class A Dunedin and was 6-0 with a 1.22 ERA in 13 starts and then went 3-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 10 (five starts) combined appearances for Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo.

DH Edwin Encarnacion started at designated hitter but manager John Gibbons said it was not injury related but related to the cold weather. Gibbons also said he wants to establish a rotation among designated hitters that also involves C/DH Dioner Navarro, who started Monday.

SS Jose Reyes felt some discomfort in his left Achilles after his first at-bat Monday but waved off trainers and, before Wednesday’s game, said he was fine. He also said that there were not any limitations although the slight discomfort was near the same ankle he sprained two years ago.

C Russell Martin caught RHP R.A. Dickey and that’s notable because for the first time in 55 starts someone other than Josh Thole caught him. Thole was assigned to Triple-A Buffalo on March 31 and, before Wednesday, the last catcher that Dickey threw to was Henry Blanco June 5, 2013 in San Francisco. “He’s got such good hands,” manager John Gibbons said of Martin. “He’s got such a low-center grab, he’s quick back there and he’s very mobile.”

LHP Brett Cecil has five career saves but Wednesday’s outing also gave him his fifth career blown save. Cecil threw 10 of his 16 pitches out of the strike zone and said he that his goggles fogged up a few times. Cecil also said that he was informed before the game to be ready for the eighth if necessary.