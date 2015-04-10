OF Michael Saunders (left knee) began a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin in a game at Clearwater. He started as a designated hitter and was 0-for-3 with a walk. Saunders will continue rehabbing this weekend and is not expected to be activated for Toronto’s home opener on Monday.

LHP Daniel Norris picked up the win in his second career start Thursday, when he allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. Norris pitched in front of his parents and also had a few collectables from his first win. Norris said he had his changeup working early and that his slider took steps forward.

LHP Mark Buehrle finished his 15th season stuck on 199 wins and gets his first attempt at his 200th career victory Friday afternoon in Baltimore. In his second season with Toronto, Buehrle was 13-10 with a 3.39 ERA in 32 starts. Buehrle picked up his 199th win on Sept. 24 against the Seattle Mariners, when he allowed three runs in eight scoreless innings. Last year, Buehrle was 1-2 with 4.67 ERA against the Orioles. Lifetime against Baltimore, Buehrle is 8-10 with a 3.57 ERA in 24 appearances (22 starts).

LHP Brett Cecil may regain his closer’s role at some point but for now, he is someone who manager John Gibbons will use in the seventh or eighth inning. Cecil struggled in his season debut Wednesday, allowing three inherited runners to score and said he was still a little behind where he should be due to missing a few days early in spring training with shoulder soreness. Cecil rebounded nicely by throwing eight of 14 pitches for strikes and getting two strikeouts. Afterward, he said he felt better gripping his pitches, especially his fastball.