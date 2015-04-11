RF Jose Bautista came into Friday’s game hitting just .077 (1-for-13) off RHP Bud Norris. Baustisa fared better against the Baltimore starter in this game, going 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored. He had an RBI single in the first and a lead-off double in the third and finished the day 3-for-3 with two RBIs and four runs scored. “He’s an aggressive hitter, but he’s got great discipline,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. Bautista left in the sixth inning with calf cramps, but manager John Gibbons didn’t think it was anything serious.

LHP Mark Buehrle earned his 200th career win in Friday’s 12-5 victory over the Orioles. He’s the fourth active pitcher to reach that milestone. The Blue Jays helped Buehrle with 10 runs in the first four innings as he gave up two runs on eight hits in six innings. “It’s going to mean more when I get home and (am) retired and sit on the couch and look back at everything,” he said. “I don’t take it lightly.”

C Dioner Navarro had a .357 average vs. RHP Bud Norris before Friday’s game (5-for-14). That success continued as Navarro’s two-run double was the big hit in a four-run first inning which gave the Blue Jays command.

SS Jose Reyes keeps giving the Blue Jays a spark on offense. The speedy lead-off hitter reached base four times in Friday’s win over Baltimore, going 3-for-5 with a walk and scoring a run. He is hitting .353 already this season, and when Reyes rolls, so does the team’s offense.