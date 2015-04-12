OF Michael Saunders (knee surgery) played his second rehab game Friday night at Class A Dunedin, going 2-for-4 as the designated hitter. Acquired from the Mariners over the winter in exchange for LHP J.A. Happ, Saunders was placed on the 15-day DL on April 5.

RHP Aaron Sanchez struggled in his first major-league start, allowing three runs on seven hits in a 7-1 loss to the Orioles. Sanchez posted a 1.09 ERA in 24 relief appearances last season and didn’t allow an earned run over his final 14 innings. Against the Orioles he allowed two solo homers in the first inning. “I thought he was a little strong. I thought he looked a little revved up,” manager John Gibbons said. “No doubt about it. I thought he was overthrowing.”

RF Jose Bautista was in the starting lineup after leaving Friday night’s game in the sixth inning with calf cramps. Bautista went 0-for-3 and is hitting .167 (3-for-18) with a double and two RBIs over his first five games.

SS Jose Reyes was one of the few bright spots in a 7-1 loss to the Orioles. Reyes was the only Blue Jays hitter to reach base off Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez, singling and stealing a base in the fourth, and drawing a two-out walk in the sixth. He also started a pair of 6-4-3 double plays in the field. Reyes has hit in four straight and is batting .368 (6-for-17) overall.