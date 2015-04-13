FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
April 14, 2015 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery in February 2015) was removed from his third rehab game for Class A Dunedin on Sunday due to right hamstring tightness. He will be shut down for a few days, leaving the timetable for his return uncertain.

RHP Drew Hutchison had a rare shaky outing against the Orioles in the series finale. Hutchison tied a career high by allowing seven earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk over 4 1/3 innings. He also hit two batters. Last season, he went 3-1 with a 2.54 ERA in six starts against Baltimore.

RF Jose Bautista, who left Friday’s game with legs cramps, experienced no issues while playing the next two days. That was good news for Toronto, as Bautista hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning Sunday to help the Blue Jays pull away from Baltimore for a 10-7 victory and take the three-game series.

SS Jose Reyes, playing through a mild oblique strain, was in the lineup for the third consecutive game and extended his hitting streak against the Orioles to 10 games, dating back to Aug. 7, 2014. He has also hit in eight consecutive games at Camden Yards after going 3-for-5 with an RBI in the series finale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
