LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery) said he might take only one or two days off after coming out of a rehabilitation assignment game with Dunedin after the first inning on Sunday with tightness in his right hamstring. He felt it after hitting a single in the first inning and eventually coming around to score. “It’s just some mild tightness,” Saunders said. “It’s still spring training for me, so we aren’t going to push anything. ...I‘m not worried about it at all. I might take a day to rest it. It would really be more of a breather. I haven’t had a day off since I started down here.” Saunders suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee after stepping on a sprinkler head at spring training and had the surgery on Feb. 21. He could rejoin the Blue Jays in the next week or two.

OF Kevin Pillar doubled with two outs in the fifth inning, the first of two hits by the Blue Jays in their 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. He has hit in six of his seven games this season and also has made some fine defensive plays while filling in for LF Michael Saunders, who began the season on the disabled list after undergoing left knee surgery in late February. The play of Pillar will give them good outfield depth with the return of Saunders, possibly within the next two weeks. Currently INF Steve Tolleson backs up in the outfield.

RHP Roberto Osuna continued to do the job of a veteran in keeping the Blue Jays within striking distance in the 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Monday’s home opener. He allowed only a walk in two innings after taking over for RHP R.A. Dickey. He is part of a tandem of 20-year-old rookies with RHP Miguel Castro, who has two saves in four outings this season. “They’re really babies and it’s really a pleasure being around them,” manager John Gibbons said.

LHP Daniel Norris will make his second start of the season -- and the third of his major-league career -- in the second game of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre. The 21-year-old allowed three runs and six hits, including two home runs, to earn a 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees last Thursday. During spring training he worked on a different changeup with pitching coach Pete Walker. The one he was using cut in to right-handed hitters. With a looser grip the new “sink-fade” changeup moves away from right-handed hitters.

RHP R.A. Dickey pitched his ninth consecutive quality start in Monday’s home opener, allowing three hits, five walks and two runs in six innings, in a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. His downfall came in the fourth inning when he lost the release point on his knuckleball and walked in two runs. “He walked in those two runs but he pitched a great ballgame, he really did,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We just couldn’t solve (Rays starter Jake) Odorizzi at all. We had the two hits, (OF Kevin) Pillar and (2B Devon) Travis there to make that one run.” Dickey said: “We ran into a guy tonight that we need to give our due to. (Odorizzi) pitched a great game. He threw three pitches for strikes, very sharp, keeping guys off balance. It’s hard to run through our lineup like that at home. He was very, very good.”