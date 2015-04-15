OF Kevin Pillar continues to make a place for himself in the Blue Jays outfield. Besides providing stellar defense, he continues to hit, going 2-for-4 in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. He is batting .290 for the season and has hit safely in seven of the Blue Jays’ eight games this season. He likely will become the fourth outfielder with the return of LF Michael Saunders from knee surgery, which is expected soon. However, both Pillar and Saunders can play center field, and if CF Dalton Pompey struggles for a prolonged time, either Pillar or Saunders, or both, could see playing time there.

LHP Andrew Oliver signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. The 27-year-old pitched part of two seasons in the majors (2010-2011) with the Detroit Tigers and is 0-5. Last season, Oliver struck out 85 batters in 64 innings with Triple-A Indianapolis of the Pirates’ organization in his first season strictly as a reliever. The Phillies took Oliver in the Rule 5 draft last December. He made 10 appearances for the Phillies in the spring training, going 2-0 with a 3.55 ERA. At the end of spring, the Phillies gave him an outright assignment, and he opted for free agency. The Tigers drafted Oliver out of Oklahoma State in the second round in 2009.

LHP Daniel Norris allowed three walks, the most he has allowed in three career major league starts, while going five innings in a no-decision Tuesday during the Blue Jays’ 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He allowed only two runs and two hits, but one of the hits was an explosive home run to the third deck in center field by OF Steven Souza Jr. in the first inning. “I’ve just got to tip my cap,” Norris said. “He was sitting first-pitch fastball, and I missed my spot by a couple of inches and he hit it about 700 feet. But we got him the next two times, so ...”

LHP Mark Buehrle makes his second start of the season Wednesday in the third game of the four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. He earned his 200th win while allowing eight hits and two runs over six innings against the Baltimore Orioles last Friday. The entire Rays starting staff entered Tuesday with 102 wins. Buehrle is the fourth active pitcher to reach 200 career wins. He hopes to use his veteran savvy to stop the Rays, who have won four in a row, including the first two games at Rogers Centre. He is 10-5 with a 4.05 ERA in 28 career games, including 23 starts, against Tampa Bay.

DH/C Dioner Navarro went 1-for-3 with a walk Tuesday in the Jays’ 3-2 loss to the Rays, appearing as the designated hitter. He has recorded hits in all four games in which he has played this season, and he has four RBIs. He has reached base in 13 of his past 15 games at Rogers Centre, dating to last season.

SS Jose Reyes went 1-for-5 with an RBI double in the Jays’ 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. He has recorded hits in six of his eight games this season. He has reached base in 14 of his past 17 games against Tampa Bay. Reyes should benefit from the new artificial turf at Rogers Centre, which is deep and slows down hard-hit grounders. Reyes has limited range, and so far the new turf is proving favorable for him.

C Russell Martin went 0-for-4 in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, and his batting average dropped to .043. He also was charged with a passed ball in the second inning, and his throwing error on a stolen base in the eighth helped set up what proved to be the Rays’ winning run on a sacrifice fly. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons was asked if Martin was feeling the pressure of coming to a new team with high expectations and, as a result, is pressing. “I don’t know, maybe,” Gibbons said.