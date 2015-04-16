LF Kevin Pillar went 2-for-4 on Wednesday and has now recorded hits in eight of his nine games this season. Pillar also made a spectacular catch in the seventh inning, jumping and reaching over the left-field wall to bring back what would’ve been a home run for Rays 2B Tim Beckham.

2B Devon Travis recorded his first career three-hit game, finishing a triple short of the cycle. The rookie is now hitting .323 (10-for-34) this season.

LHP Mark Buehrle earned his second win of the season on Wednesday. While he allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings of work, Buerhle was boosted by a massive amount of run support for the second consecutive outing. The Blue Jays have twice scored 12 runs in a game this season, both outbursts coming when Buehrle has been on the mound.

C Russell Martin received a routine day off, as Dioner Navarro was behind the plate as LHP Mark Buehrle’s unofficial personal catcher. The rest also may have been to give Martin a mental break at the plate; the veteran is only hitting .043 (1-for-23) for the season.