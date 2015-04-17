RHP Drew Hutchison will make his third start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game interleague series against the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre. Hutchison was the Opening Day starter against the Yankees in New York and earned the win, allowing one run and three hits over six innings. However, in his next start, at Baltimore, he allowed seven runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings in a 10-7 Toronto win. Hutchison has one career appearance against the Braves, a 5-3 loss on June 9, 2012, in which he allowed five runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings at Turner Field.

INF Ryan Goins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, and RHP Todd Redmond was designated for assignment. It did not take long for Goins to get into a game. When SS Jose Reyes (sore left oblique) exited after the first inning, Goins took his place and went 1-for-3 with a walk. The 27-year-old batted .350 with three RBIs in six games at Buffalo. He batted .315 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 28 games at spring training. Goins is considered strong in the field but weak at bat. Manager John Gibbons said Goins would be used in a utility role all over the infield and in the outfield, where he spent some time in spring training.

RHP Aaron Sanchez allowed five hits, three walks and three runs over 5 1/3 innings in taking the 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. His second career major league result was an improvement over his first one, but both were losses. “I thought he was cutting (the fastball) loose much better,” manager John Gibbons said. “He struggled in and out a bit with command ... but I definitely saw progress. He’s a good one. He competes. He struggled his first outing, and I saw him much better tonight. He’s only going to get better.” Said Sanchez: “My last start, coming out of the bullpen, I was over-amped, it kind of worked against me. Today I just took what I did in the bullpen and took it right into the game, and that’s what happened.”

SS Jose Reyes (sore left side) left Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays after one inning following a leadoff groundout. He seemed to be favoring his side when he left the field and slammed his helmet in frustration once in the dugout before disappearing up the runway. He said he originally hurt the side last Friday in Baltimore. He said it affects him only hitting left-handed, and he does not have any problem with it in the field. “I was playing through it,” Reyes said. “I felt like yesterday and today it’s kind of getting worse. so I kind of backed off a little bit because that’s dangerous.” Reyes is definitely out of the lineup for Friday and probably will need at least a few more days off.

RHP Todd Redmond was designated for assignment Thursday and INF Ryan Goins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo as the Blue Jays went to a seven-man bullpen. They carried eight relievers to open the season. Redmond and RHP Liam Hendriks were out of options, so the Blue Jays kept both initially instead of taking the risk of losing them on waivers. Redmond was 0-0 with a 16.62 ERA in two relief outings. If Redmond clears waivers, he could be used as a starter at Buffalo, manager John Gibbons said. “I think it’s probably unfair to judge his year so far; he’s had two outings,” Gibbons said. “He wasn’t particularly sharp in either one of them, but everything wasn’t necessarily based off of that. Red’s done a great job for us in the year and a half that he has been here. I don’t know if somebody is going to pick him up or not. I hope he passes through (waivers), but for his career’s sake, he probably hopes he gets grabbed. There’s a place for him.”