LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery) is scheduled to begin his rehabilitation assignment at Class A Dunedin on Saturday as a designated hitter. He has been rested since he left a game with Dunedin last Sunday with a tight hamstring.

3B Josh Donaldson hit his first two home runs of the season in Friday’s 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. It was the fourth multi-homer game of his career.

2B Devon Travis took over in the leadoff spot for Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves with regular leadoff hitter, SS Jose Reyes, out of action because of a rib injury on the left side. Travis entered Friday’s game batting .371/.421/.657 with two home runs and 10 RBIs through 10 games and led off the first with another home run in going 2-for-5 with two RBIs. He is on a six-game hit streak and has hit in nine of the first 11 games of season. The rookie was obtained in an offseason trade with the Detroit Tigers who received CF Anthony Gose.

1B Edwin Encarnacion snapped an 0-for-19 skid with a double in the fifth inning of the 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Friday. He has a hit in eight of his past nine games against National League teams.

SS Jose Reyes (cracked left rib, muscle strain) will be rested until Tuesday before being re-evaluated after an MRI revealed a cracked rib in the lower left side as well as a muscle strain around it. He first felt it on a check swing in Baltimore on April 11. “We did some tests with the trainer,” Reyes said. “It was a little bit sore, but nothing crazy that I‘m going to say ‘oh man, I don’t feel I can play today’... nothing like that. That’s why I was trying to play through it in Baltimore. I didn’t think, at that time, I needed (to see a doctor) because I felt something there, but not pain. Moving around the field is fine, throwing the ball is fine; to swing the bat, I can’t swing the bat (left-handed). Most of my swings, I was swinging with one hand because I can’t put a lot of pressure on my swings. I‘m going to take the weekend off, then we’re going to see Tuesday. I haven’t seen the trainer yet (today), but talking with him yesterday, I think that’s going to be the plan. See how I‘m feeling Tuesday, hopefully I‘m feeling better. I have a strained muscle around the rib. The doctor told me the crack in the rib is not going to get any worse. What can get worse is the strain that I have in the muscle.” If Reyes does return, he will try batting only right-handed until the injury has healed. INF Ryan Goins started at shortstop on Friday while 2B Devon Travis batted leadoff in Reyes’ place.

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his third start of the season in the middle game of a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. He is seeking his first win of the season despite pitching quality starts in both outings this season, giving him a run of nine dating to last season. Dickey allowed three hits, five walks and two runs in a 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays last Monday, the club’s home opener. He walked in both runs. In 14 career outings, including 11 starts, against the Braves, Dickey is 2-6 with a 5.48 ERA.

C Russell Martin snapped an 0-for-22 drought in the second inning when he hit his first of two home runs in the second inning of Friday’s 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. He hit his second home run in the eighth inning. It was the ninth multi-homer game of his career.