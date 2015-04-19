3B Danny Valencia had four hits, including a one-out double to deep center field. He scored on C Russell Martin’s hard-hit single to right.

3B Josh Donaldson’s homer gave the Jays their first walk-off victory since Aug. 23 and was their first come-from-behind win this year. Asked about moving from the fifth to second spot, Donaldson said, “It’s just a position. The 2-hole (allows me) to get more at-bats in the game. With that being said, it’s also nice having Jose Bautista hitting behind you.”

RHP Drew Hutchison was yanked after 4 2/3 innings Friday, marking the sixth time in the team’s first 11 games that the starter has failed to work at least six innings. “We’ve got to pitch a little better,” Gibbons said. “Sooner or later, that catches up to you.”

2B Devon Travis, who had not played above Double-A before this season, continues to hit major league pitching beyond expectations. Heading into Saturday’s game, he was batting .375 with 12 RBIs and three home runs. “He’s got the complete game,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s handled breaking balls and he puts the ball in play.” Gibbons is not worried that opposing pitchers will find a hole in Travis’ swing. “I‘m not sure he’s got one,” he said. “He’s got such a great compact swing.”