2B Devon Travis (bruised left rib) did not play in Tuesday’s 13-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles after leaving Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in the first inning. “Devon was a little better, but when he was running, he still felt it a little,” manager John Gibbons said. Travis was hit by a pitch from RHP Shelby Miller but stayed in the game Sunday. However, when he slid safely back to first on a pickoff attempt by C Christian Bethancourt, his side was obviously bothering him when he stood up.

RHP Aaron Sanchez will make his third start of the season, and the third of his major league career, on Wednesday when he faces the Orioles in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. His first start was in Baltimore on April 11, and he admits that he was too excited. He allowed seven hits, including two home runs, two walks and three runs in 3 1/3 innings in a 7-1 loss. He was better in his second start but took the loss in a game won 4-2 by the Tampa Bay Rays on April 16. Sanchez allowed five hits and three walks and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings.

RF Jose Bautista did not like it when Orioles RHP Jason Garcia threw a pitch behind him during the seventh inning of the Jays’ 13-6 win over Baltimore. Bautista glowered, then later in the at-bat hit a home run, his fourth of the season. He has hit home runs in similar situations before. “I‘m an emotional player, and I play with a lot of passion,” Bautista said. “You throw at me and I‘m not going to forget. And if I get you right after, then I‘m going to enjoy it, and I did. I’ve got no regrets about it.”

LHP Mark Buehrle is 3-0 with a 4.00 ERA after three starts this season, but it is what the Blue Jays are doing offensively when he pitches that is most impressive. After defeating the Baltimore Orioles 13-6 Tuesday, Toronto has 37 runs in his three starts, while giving up 18. “I‘m going to have to put my name up on the board tomorrow, tell them I‘m pitching again, see if it works out,” Buehrle said. “I wouldn’t want to be the opposing pitcher going against me right now the way we’re scoring runs. It’s fun.”

1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion hit two home runs Tuesday in the Jays’ 13-6 win over the Orioles, including one into the 500 level. It was the 18th time a player hit a homer into the 500 level at Rogers Centre and the second time that Encarnacion did it. Tuesday’s blast was estimated at 460 feet. He has home runs in 10 of his past 12 games against Baltimore. It was the first multi-hit game of the season and the 18th of his career.

SS Jose Reyes (cracked rib and strained left side muscle) returned to the lineup Tuesday for the first time since Thursday, when he left the game against the Rays in the first inning after one at-bat. He said the injury bothers him only when he bats left-handed, so the switch hitter batted only right-handed Tuesday. “Jose is feeling much better,” manager John Gibbons said before the game. “He said swinging right-handed wasn’t an issue.” Reyes was 0-for-4 with two RBIs in the Jays’ 13-6 win over the Orioles.