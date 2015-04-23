LF Michael Saunders (left knee surgery) is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays when they play the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series at Tropicana Field starting on Friday. He resumed his rehabilitation assignment with Class A Dunedin on Sunday after missing one week with a sore right hamstring and also played Tuesday and Wednesday. He was 0-for-4 in playing the complete game in left field on Wednesday.

1B Justin Smoak hit his first home run as a Blue Jay in the fourth inning of a 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. He has recorded a hit in eight of his past nine games against Baltimore in which he has had an at-bat. The home run on Wednesday was his first since May 27, 2014 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he was with the Seattle Mariners.

RHP Drew Hutchison will make his fourth start of the season in the finale of a three-games series with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. Hutchison has had success against the Orioles in his career but that was not the case when he faced them on April 12 at Camden Yards. He did not factor in the decision in the game won 10-7 by the Blue Jays, allowing seven hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. He is 4-1 with a 3.25 in nine career starts against the Orioles despite that start. Hutchison’s struggles continued into his April 17 start against the Atlanta Braves, when he allowed seven hits and five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings. He did not factor in the decision in the Braves’ 8-7 victory.

INF Ryan Goins started in left field in Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles with RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) out for a few days. Goins, who played second base in Tuesday’s 13-6 win over the Orioles and was 2-for-4 with three RBI, was 0-for-3 on Wednesday and was charged with an error. Goins is a shortstop by trade but has played mostly second base at Toronto, where his defense has been better than his offense. He played all three outfield positions during spring training as manager John Gibbons prepared him for a “super-utility” role. He was called up last Thursday and took over from SS Jose Reyes, who rested a cracked rib in the series with Atlanta.

2B Devon Travis (bruised left rib) returned to the lineup for Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles and hit what proved to be the game-winning two-run homer in the fifth inning. He was 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBI. He is batting .388 with four home runs and 14 RBI. Travis came out of Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in the first inning after being hit by a pitch and then diving into first base on a pickoff attempt. He is surprised by the power he has shown. “That’s just a blessing because I don’t know where the heck that’s coming from,” he said.

RHP Aaron Sanchez allowed two hits, seven walks and two runs to over 5 1/3 innings to earn his first win of the season on Wednesday. The 4-2 win over the Orioles was Sanchez’s first win of the season and the first of his major-league career as a starter. It was the first time since Sept. 8, 1995 (RHP Jeff Ware) that a Blue Jays starter has won after allowing seven walks. “The walks obviously I‘m not happy about but, I made pitches when I needed to make pitches and I stayed in there as long as I could.” The rookie said. “Overall, even though he walked those guys, I thought he looked more confident today, a little bit more relaxed,” manager John Gibbons said.

RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) will miss at least a few days and manager John Gibbons did not discount the possibility of a trip to the disabled list. The shoulder had been giving Bautista some nagging pain for about a week and he aggravated it trying to throw out Orioles OF Delmon Young from right field on a single in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s 13-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles. “That’s when I first said, ‘That (throw) wasn’t the smartest thing to do,'” Bautista said on Wednesday before the Blue Jays defeated the Orioles 4-2. Before taking the field for the eighth inning on Tuesday, Bautista had an emotional exchange with Orioles CF Adam Jones, who accused him of showing up RHP Jason Garcia in the seventh by the way he flipped his bat and strolled around the bases after hitting a home run. Earlier in the at-bat, a pitch from Garcia had gone behind Bautista’s back and the right fielder felt there was intent. He was still fired up when he threw to first on Young’s hit. “I can’t take it back, and it’s one of those emotional plays,” Bautista said. “That’s the way I play the game. Trying to get an out. Maybe in the situation I should have tried to weigh better the pros and cons, knowing that my arm was already hurting.” Bautista said he will see how he feels on Thursday. “I can’t jump ahead and say I’ll be ready in a couple of days,” he said. In missing Wednesday’s game against the Orioles, Bautista avoided a nemesis. He is 2-for-29 in his career against RHP Ubaldo Jimenez.