C Josh Thole was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday after C Dioner Navarro (strained left hamstring) was put on the 15-day disabled list. He has spent most of the previous two seasons with Toronto as the personal catcher for RHP R.A. Dickey, a knuckleball pitcher. But C Russell Martin has shown that he can catch Dickey this season. It will allow manager John Gibbons some flexibility with Dickey’s catcher. It means, for instance, that he would be able to pinch-hit for Thole while keeping Dickey in the game. “We’ve got a night game (Thursday) and then long travel, we’re going to get (into Tampa Bay) late, and you still want to get Russ fresh,” Gibbons said before Thursday’s 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles. “We’ve got to do what’s best for him, too, so yeah you’ll probably see Thole there (Friday).” Matchups will determine who catches Dickey. “Perfect example, if Thole starts (Friday) and we get to that part of the game where we need something done at the plate and Russ is our best option, then we can hit him there and not worry about losing Dickey,” Gibbons said.

INF Danny Valencia started in left field and was 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run batted in as the Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Thursday. He is batting .538 (7-for-13) with one walk in his seven games this season.

OF Andy Dirks, who was returning from back surgery, has been released after starting the season on the disabled list at Triple-A Buffalo. He was considered a candidate to play left field in Toronto but there is uncertainty about his season. He played only 14 minor league games after undergoing back surgery in March, 2014. The Blue Jays claimed Dirks on waivers in last October, non-tendered him in December and signed him to a minor league deal in January.

RHP Drew Hutchison was the first Blue Jays pitcher to go eight innings this season in Thursday’s 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He allowed four hits, no walks and two runs. He was perfect after five innings the second pitcher in the majors to do that this season. RHP Corey Kluber of the Cleveland Indians did it on April 17.

2B Devon Travis extended his hitting streak to nine games with a double in the eighth inning of Thursday’s 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He was out trying for a triple. He also had two walks in going 1-for-3 with an RBI. During the nine games, he is batting .417 (15-for-36).

RF Jose Bautista (right shoulder strain) is showing improvement and may not need a stint on the disabled list. “There’s a lot of improvement,” said Bautista before the Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Thursday. Bautista has had a sore shoulder for more than a week and aggravated it on Tuesday night trying to throw out Orioles OF Delmon Young at first base after Young had singled in the eighth inning. He missed the last two games of the Baltimore series. “I won’t be able to swing the bat (Thursday) but once we get to Tampa Bay on Friday we’ll make a call on it,” Bautista said. “I don’t think we’re going to have to DL him,” manager John Gibbons said. “He feels much better (Thursday). Maybe a couple more days. I have to believe that when he does come back, he’ll be the DH for a few days before he gets back on the field.”

C Dioner Navarro (left hamstring strain) was put on the 15-day disabled list Thursday and C Josh Thole was recalled from Triple A Buffalo. Navarro was injured trying for a double in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 13-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles. He said he felt something “pop” in his leg. An MRI revealed a more severe injury than anticipated. “He’s got a nice little tear in there,” manager John Gibbons said before Thursday’s 7-6 win over Baltimore. Navarro said: “Unfortunately, I felt the pop right before I was going to slide in to second base. In the back of my mind I had the hope that it wouldn’t be that bad, but I kind of knew. I’ve been through this before.”

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his fourth attempt to win his first game of the season when he faces in the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Tropicana Field. Dickey had a string of nine consecutive quality starts dating to last season snapped last Saturday when he allowed two home runs among four hits, four walks and four runs in seven innings. He did not factor in the decision of Toronto’s 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in 10 innings. He is 6-6 with a 4.07 ERA in n18 career games against the Rays, including 14 starts.