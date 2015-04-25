3B Danny Valencia went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double. Valencia was the only player for the Blue Jays to get multiple hits and is hitting .529 (9-for-17) on the season. “He’s making a lot of good swings right now,” Gibbons said.

DH/3B Josh Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a run scored but he also struck out twice. Donaldson has been swinging a hot bat lately and is hitting .415 (17-of-41) in his last 10 contests.

2B Devon Travis hit a 404-foot solo home run in the top of the fourth to give the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead. Rays LHP Drew Smyly said he went after him with a 3-1 pitch. “I was thinking off-speed but decided to (challenge) him and he did what he was supposed to do with it.”

RHP R.A. Dickey continued his struggles, giving up eight runs (seven earned) and nine hits in just 4 2/3 innings. Dickey gave up home runs to James Loney and Rene Rivera and failed to record a strikeout. Dickey is 0-2 on the season with a 5.25 ERA. “I threw some really bad ones tonight that they hit,” Dickey said.