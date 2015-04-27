RF Michael Saunders and 2B Devon Travis misplayed a bloop double by Logan Forsythe that scored a run. Travis chased after the ball and it hit his glove before rolling past Saunders. “They were both trying to make a play,” LHP Mark Buehrle said. “They are busting it out there for me.”

1B Justin Smoak went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the ninth inning. Smoak went 2-for-9 in the series with a home run and two RBIs.

LHP Aaron Loup pitched a perfect eighth inning in relief and struck out the side. “He and Marco Estrada are going to be a big part of our bullpen,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “So it was good to see him have a nice outing. We will need to continue to see that from him.”

OF Jose Bautista has missed the past five games with a sore shoulder. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said he is beginning to feel better and took some swings in the batting cage before the game Sunday. His status for the Boston series remains uncertain but if he did play it would be in a designated hitter role.

LHP Mark Buehrle allowed 13 hits, his most since Sept. 15, 2011, and a season-high five runs to lose his first start since Sept. 19, 2014. “When you get down in a hole against Archer, it’s a bad spot for the team to be in,” Buerhle said. “But I tried to put up some zeros and grind through it.”

RHP Todd Redmond was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. In 4 1/3 innings for the Blue Jays this year, he had a 16.62 ERA after allowing eight runs on five hits .

2B Steve Tolleson was designated for assignment Saturday. The club needed to make room for OF Michael Saunders. Tolleson was out of options and could not be sent to the minors without clearing waivers. Tolleson batted .200 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the Blue Jays this season.