CF Kevin Pillar snapped an 0-for-12 skid with the first of two hits in the loss. His RBI single in the fourth inning gave his team a 5-2 lead it couldn’t hold.

RHP Drew Hutchison faces the Boston Red Sox in the second game of the three-game series on Tuesday night. Hutchison, Toronto’s Opening Day starter, is 2-0 on the season and is 2-1 lifetime against the Red Sox, 1-0 in two outings at Fenway Park.

RHP Aaron Sanchez went 5 2/3 innings and struck out a career-high seven Monday night at Fenway Park. He allowed four runs, three earned thanks to his own throwing error, and left with a 5-4 lead.

RF Jose Bautista returned to the Blue Jays’ lineup after missing five games with a sore right shoulder, serving as the DH Monday. “Obviously not anywhere close to 100 percent, but it doesn’t hurt to swing,” he said. “I feel soreness, stiff, discomfort, but I don’t feel pain (and) I play through those three elements all the time, so it’s not anything that’s not normal.” He came into the game with 20 homers in 47 career games at Fenway Park -- one home run every 8.7 at-bats -- but was 0-for-3 with a walk in the loss.

C Russell Martin is batting just .182 with his latest new team, but his hits have been productive. He ripped a two-run double on the fourth 3-2 pitch he saw from Joe Kelly Monday, for his 11th and 12th RBIs of the young season. He has hit safely in five straight games and gotten on base in each of 10 straight.